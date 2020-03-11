Amnesty International Norooz Campaign

For the last 12 years Amnesty International has organized a campaign around the Persian New Year to show solidarity with prisoners of conscience in Iran. Every year this international organization, dedicated to human rights, selects Iranian prisoners of conscience to send greetings and cards to from around the world.

As Amnesty itself reports, prisoners receiving these messages of hope are greatly touched by the gesture, especially during the most celebrated holiday by families in Iran. While their families and friends gather to celebrate the new year, these activists remain unjustly imprisoned, away from their loved ones, with their freedoms and rights unfulfilled.

This year Amnesty has selected eight prisoners of conscience that you can send letters and cards to with words of support, compassion, and solidarity. The prisoners of conscience that you can write to include Nasrin Sotoudeh, Narges Mohammadi, Saba Kordafshari, Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali, Farhad Meysami, Niloufar Bayani, and husband and wife Arash Sadeghi and Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee. Imprisoned on spurious charges such as “crimes against national security” and “spreading propaganda,” these activists are lawyers, environmentalists, students, and doctors that should be applauded for their efforts in defending human rights, women’s rights, and the planet.

Norooz marks the beginning of Spring, celebrated since antiquity, the holiday is a celebration of renewal and rebirth. Please join this moving effort by clicking here, to remind these courageous activists that they are not alone, that they are not forgotten, and there is still beauty in the hope of a new day.