NIAC Statement on the Passage of Resolution on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran

In response to the passage of a resolution by the House Foreign Affairs Committee condemning the Iranian government for its human rights abuses, the National Iranian American (NIAC) released the following statement:

“We are pleased that the resolution passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee condemning the Iranian government’s human rights violations includes a key recommendation calling for the expansion of General License D-1 so that U.S. sanctions do not inhibit the Iranian people’s access to the internet. This is long overdue and we hope that given support from Congress and civil society, including our own outreach, the Treasury Department will move swiftly to implement the recommendation. To truly stand with the Iranian people, we must credibly spotlight and condemn abuses by the Iranian government while also challenging ‘maximum pressure’ policies that have only hurt ordinary Iranians and undermined their ability to seek their rights.”