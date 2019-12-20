NIAC Panel at University of Denver on Trump’s Middle East Policy

On December 11, NIAC’s Colorado chapter held its first ever public event, a panel discussion at the University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies that examined Trump’s Middle East foreign policy. Denver University Center for Middle East Studies Director Nader Hashemi moderated the discussion between former US Ambassador Gary Grappo, University of Denver professor Micheline Ishay, and NIAC Senior Research Analyst Sina Toossi.

.

The diverse, standing-room-only crowd in attendance was a testament to the important role NIAC can fulfill in educating a Denver community greatly interested in topics important to both Iranian Americans and the public at large. The successful event was the result of a collaboration between NIAC, the Center for Middle East Studies, and WorldDenver—all three of whom look forward to working together in the future