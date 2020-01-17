Letter of Solidarity Standing with NIAC

[Sign the open letter here]

January 17, 2020

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC), and its sister organization NIAC Action, are American civil-society organizations working on behalf of members of the Iranian-American community and the broader American public. At a time when our nation is bitterly divided, NIAC is an important voice in our public debate on issues of enormous consequence for all Americans — and particularly for Americans of Iranian heritage — including heightened tensions in the Middle East and the risk of war, policies like the Muslim travel ban and extreme vetting, the rise in domestic hate crimes, and the protection of civil liberties.

We are deeply disturbed by the letter from Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Mike Braun insinuating that this Iranian-American organization has dual loyalties, is somehow less American than other organizations in this space, and should be subject to a Justice Department investigation. While these Senators may have profound differences in opinion with NIAC, particularly on the question of escalation and potential war with Iran, the Justice Department is not the forum to resolve those debates. These tactics have no place in our political process or our national discourse, and risk turning our Justice Department into a political tool to intimidate and silence voices that disagree with whichever administration is in power. We are concerned that everyone involved in contentious policy debates, regardless of political persuasion, will be at risk.

We are proud to stand with NIAC and commend its essential contribution to the public debate.

Signed,

Organizations

About Face: Veterans Against the War

American Friends Service Committee

Beyond the Bomb

CAIR-Texas DFW

CODEPINK

Daily Kos

Defending Rights & Dissent

Demand Progress Education Fund

Foreign Policy for America

Freedom Forward

Global Zero

Granada Center for Human Rights

Historians for Peace and Democracy

Institute for Policy Studies

Irish International Immigrant Center

Jewish Voice for Peace

Justice for Muslims Collective

JVP Action

Montgomery County (MD) Civil Rights Coalition

MoveOn

Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative (MuslimARC)

Muslim Voters of America

National Immigration Law Center (NILC)

Oil Change International

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Peace Action

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Ploughshares Fund

South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)

Southeast Asia Resource Action Center

The Avalan Institute for Applied Research

United We Dream

VoteVets

Win Without War

Women’s Action for New Directions

Individuals – Organizations Included for Identification Purposes Only

Gordon Adams, Professor Emeritus, School of International Service, American University

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR Georgia

Salam Almarayati, Muslim Public Affairs Council

Reza Aslan, Renowned Author and Professor

Andrew Bacevich, President, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

David Barsamian

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, Bourse & Bazaar

Zahra Billoo, CAIR San Francisco Bay Area

Audrey Bomse, National Lawyers Guild

Salih Booker, Center for International Policy

Heather Booth

Charles E. Butterworth, University of Maryland, Emeritus Professor

Abdul Cader Asmal

Manzoor Cheema, Project South

Juan Cole, University of Michigan

Kelsey Davenport, Arms Control Association

Hassan El-Tayyab, Friends Committee on National Legislation

David Emami, City Councilor, Happy Valley Oregon

Rahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn

Hadi Esfahani, Professor, University of Illinois

Prof. John L. Esposito, Georgetown University

Richard Falk, Princeton University

Farideh Farhi, Independent Scholar

Mateo Farzaneh, Northeastern Illinois University

Jon Finer, Former Chief of Staff and Director of Policy Planning at the State Department

Dr. Eugene Fisher

Lara Friedman

Mark Gasiorowski, Tulane University

Prof. Behrooz Ghamari-Tabrizi, Princeton University

Jeanette Gottlieb, Peace Corps Iran Association

Cyrus Habib, Lieutenant Governor of Washington State

Morton H. Halperin, Open Society Foundations

Amir Handjani, Truman National Security Project

William Hartung, Center for International Policy

Nader Hashemi, University of Denver

Jaylani Hussein, CAIR-MN

Deepa Iyer, Solidarity Is

Mitra Jalali, St. Paul City Council

Maryam Jamshidi, University of Florida, Levin College of Law

Robert Jervis, Columbia University

Persis Karim

Hoda Katebi

Tara Kaveh, Alliance San Diego

Bijan Khajehpour

Daryl G. Kimball, Executive Director, Arms Control Association*

Ahmad Kiarostami

Stephen Kinzer, Author, “All the Shah’s Men”

Paige Knappenberger, Climate Nexus

Lawrence Korb, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense

Daniel Larison, The American Conservative

George A. Lopez, Kroc Institute, Notre Dame

Firuzeh Mahmoudi, United for Iran

Robert Malley, Former Special Assistant to the President

Sarah Margon, Open Society Foundations

Edward Martin, Center for Interfaith Engagement, Eastern Mennonite University

John J. Mearsheimer, University of Chicago

Nicholas Miller, Dartmouth College

Ramin Montazeri

Melody Moezzi, Author, Attorney, Activist, & Professor

Bitta Mostofi, Public Servant & Advocate

Bruce D. Nestor, Former President of the National Lawyers Guild

Paul R. Pillar, Quincy Institute and Georgetown University

Mitchell Plitnick, ReThinking Foreign Policy

Nasrin Rahimieh, University of California, Irvine

Mahsa Rouhi, International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS)

Muhammad Sahimi, NIOC Chair in Petroleum Engineering and Professor of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, USC

Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, Virginia Tech

Monique Salhab, Veterans For Peace

Susan Scott, National Lawyers Guild International Committee

Azadeh Shahshahani, Project South

Samer Shehata, University of Oklahoma

Annelle Sheline, The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Debra Shushan, J Street

Nahid Siamdoust, Yale University

Arjun Singh Sethi, Georgetown University Law Center

Barbara Slavin

Nader Soltani

Lakshmi Sridaran, South Asian Americans Leading Together

Yasmine Taeb, Democratic National Committeewoman

John Tierney, Council for A Livable World

Jim Walsh, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stephen Walt, Harvard University

Stephen Wertheim, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Lawrence B. Wilkerson, Former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State

Dylan Williams, J Street

Carolyn Yale, Member of Peace Corps Iran Association

Stephen Young, Union of Concerned Scientists

Nahal Zamani, Center for Constitutional Rights