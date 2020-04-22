NIACast – Episode 2: The curious case of Dr. Sirous Asgari

Welcome to NIACast! Join the staff of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) as we break down the current political issues, celebrate arts and culture, and discuss the most pressing issues of the day with experts and members of the Iranian-American community. Want to submit a question to be answered on air? Send it over to podcast@niacouncil.org. And make sure to subscribe to NIACast using your favorite streamer so you never miss an episode!

Episode 2: The curious case of Dr. Sirous Asgari

The U.S. government lost its case against Sirous Asgari. But just moments after a judge dismissed the charges against him, Dr. Asgari was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is being held indefinitely. Now, as he fights for his freedom, he is sounding the alarm about the dangerous conditions in ICE detention facilities that put him and his fellow detainees at risk of contracting coronavirus. This week we speak with attorney Mehrnoush Yazdanyar who is working with Dr. Asgari to help secure his freedom. You can sign the petition to ICE here >