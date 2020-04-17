NIACast – Episode 1: Should the U.S. lift sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic?

Welcome to NIACast, our newly revamped podcast! Join the staff of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) as we break down the current political issues, celebrate arts and culture, and discuss the most pressing issues of the day with experts and members of the Iranian-American community. Want to submit a question to be answered on air? Send it over to podcast@niacouncil.org. And make sure to subscribe to NIACast using your favorite streamer so you never miss an episode!

Episode 1: Should the U.S. lift sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic?

NIAC Communications Director Mana Mostatabi and President Jamal Abdi discuss the campaign to suspend Iran sanctions during the corona crisis (1:50) and evaluate pro-sanctions talking points from the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board (5:10). Then physician Dr. Payam Parvinchiha joins Mana and NIAC Research Fellow Assal Rad (15:18) for a group chat about the societal impact of coronavirus, why the U.S. was caught unprepared, and what we can do to fight the pandemic and support our health care workers.