X

News & Publications

July 27, 2020

NIAC Virtual Gala 2020 Drink Recipes

Lemon-Saffron Sorbetto Cava
Serves 10

Ingredients:

  • 1 Bottle Spanish Cava sparkling wine.
  • 2 pint package Lemon Sorbet (Yakh dar Behesht)
  • 1 Pint package of Persian Saffron ice cream.
  • 3 Tablespoons Persian Pistachio powder.
  • Rose petals 

Directions:

  1. Allow the Sorbet and Ice cream to soften slightly at room temperature. About 7 minutes.
  2. Place the Sorbet in a large mixing bowl and slowly add the Cava while with a whisk gently blending the sorbet into it .It should end up having a slushy texture but still have quite a bit of carbonation. Then slowly add the ice cream and keep mixing for a minute or so.
  3. Gently spoon the mixture into Champagne glasses and decorate with Pistachios and Rose petals to taste.

Pomegranate Sangria with Shiraz Wine
Serves 10

Ingredients:

  • One bottle of Shiraz or Syrah (also Petite Syrah) wine.
  • Two pounds of chopped fresh fruit , Oranges, Apples, Pears , Grapes , & Pomegranates
  • Half a cup of liquor ( Rum , Vodka , Gin , etc )
  • Half a cup of sugar
  • 2 cups of pomegranate juice.
  • 12  large ice cubes

Directions:

1. Fruit Maceration:

  • Chop the fresh fruit and place into a large punch bowl with about 6 ice cubes.
  • Sprinkle the sugar over the fruit and let sit for about 5 minutes.
  • Pour the Rum over the fruit and let sit for 15 minutes.

2. Adding liquids:

  • After the fruit mixture starts to ooze some juice and looks macerated add the bottle of Shiraz wine.
  • Add the pomegranate juice and let sit for about 10 minutes.
  • Taste and add sugar if necessary.

3. Serving:

  • Use chalices or wine glasses garnished with more fruits and ice to serve 
  • Spouted clear glass serving vessels are particularly appealing to store or serve Sangria with the visuals of fruit variety.
Back to top

You might also like:

April 10, 2020
Episode 1: Should the U.S. lift sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic?

Mana and Jamal discuss the campaign to suspend Iran sanctions during the corona crisis (1:50) and evaluate pro-sanctions talking points from the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board (5:10). Then physician Payam Parvinchiha joins Mana and Assal (15:18) for a group chat about the societal impact of coronavirus, why the U.S. was caught unprepared, and what […]

October 6, 2016
Yasmin Khan is Cooking Up Something Marvelous to Make Your Mouth Water

One of the many great things about Yasmin Khan is that she feeds you both knowledge and tasty treats. Yasmin is a writer, cook and campaigner who loves to share people’s stories through food. She’s also a regular media commentator and runs cooking classes, pop-up supper clubs and writing retreats around the world. Prior to […]