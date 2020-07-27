NIAC Virtual Gala 2020 Drink Recipes

Lemon-Saffron Sorbetto Cava
Serves 10
Ingredients:
- 1 Bottle Spanish Cava sparkling wine.
- 2 pint package Lemon Sorbet (Yakh dar Behesht)
- 1 Pint package of Persian Saffron ice cream.
- 3 Tablespoons Persian Pistachio powder.
- Rose petals
Directions:
- Allow the Sorbet and Ice cream to soften slightly at room temperature. About 7 minutes.
- Place the Sorbet in a large mixing bowl and slowly add the Cava while with a whisk gently blending the sorbet into it .It should end up having a slushy texture but still have quite a bit of carbonation. Then slowly add the ice cream and keep mixing for a minute or so.
- Gently spoon the mixture into Champagne glasses and decorate with Pistachios and Rose petals to taste.
Pomegranate Sangria with Shiraz Wine
Serves 10
Ingredients:
- One bottle of Shiraz or Syrah (also Petite Syrah) wine.
- Two pounds of chopped fresh fruit , Oranges, Apples, Pears , Grapes , & Pomegranates
- Half a cup of liquor ( Rum , Vodka , Gin , etc )
- Half a cup of sugar
- 2 cups of pomegranate juice.
- 12 large ice cubes
Directions:
1. Fruit Maceration:
- Chop the fresh fruit and place into a large punch bowl with about 6 ice cubes.
- Sprinkle the sugar over the fruit and let sit for about 5 minutes.
- Pour the Rum over the fruit and let sit for 15 minutes.
2. Adding liquids:
- After the fruit mixture starts to ooze some juice and looks macerated add the bottle of Shiraz wine.
- Add the pomegranate juice and let sit for about 10 minutes.
- Taste and add sugar if necessary.
3. Serving:
- Use chalices or wine glasses garnished with more fruits and ice to serve
- Spouted clear glass serving vessels are particularly appealing to store or serve Sangria with the visuals of fruit variety.