NIAC Statement on Ukraine Airliner Crash in Iran

Washington DC – In response to reports that Ukrainian Flight P752 may have been shot down, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are with the families and friends of the many victims of the crash in Iran, Canada, Ukraine and Europe. It is hard to imagine the pain that they are going through.

“They deserve answers as soon as possible, and we urge all observers to avoid exploiting this tragedy for political purposes before the facts are established. We encourage the Iranian government to comply fully with an independent and impartial investigation.

“We also encourage the Trump administration to expedite the licensing for Boeing to participate in the investigation as requested by the the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.”