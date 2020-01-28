NIAC Statement on House Resolution 752 Condemning Iran’s Crackdown on Protestors

President of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) Jamal Abdi issued the following statement on the passage of H.Res. 752, condemning the Iranian government’s crackdown on the November 2019 protests in Iran following the reduction in fuel subsidies:

“H.Res. 752 rightly condemns the Iranian government’s brutal crackdown in November that left hundreds of protesters dead following mass demonstrations triggered by an end to fuel subsidies. It is important for credible voices in Congress to condemn the Iranian government’s gross violations of human rights and call on Iran to uphold its international human rights obligations.

“Beyond symbolic condemnation of the Iranian government’s human rights violations, Congress and the U.S. government can take steps to directly improve human rights for Iranians. We are pleased that this resolution urges the Trump administration to take a practical step to improve human rights in Iran by ensuring U.S. sanctions do not undermine the Iranian people’s access to the global internet, including by broadening the Treasury Department’s General License D–1.

“Additional practical measures Congress can take to address violations of the human rights of Iranians include immediately passing the NO BAN Act to repeal the Muslim Ban that overwhelmingly punishes Iranians and their Iranian American families, as well as investigating the recent wave of unjust deportations of Iranian students that have been reported across the U.S.

“Finally, any credible call for human rights must be matched by efforts to return the U.S. to its international obligations under the JCPOA, end sanctions that have denied food and medicine to Iranians and undermined Iran’s human rights movement, and de-escalate tensions that risk leading to war. We are pleased that the House will follow up today’s vote with consideration of two more Iran measures this week to ensure the President does not start a new war of choice with Iran.”