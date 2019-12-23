NIAC Condemns Iranian Government’s Harassment of Journalists Abroad

In response to reports that the Iranian government has continued to intimidate and harass Iranian journalists based abroad, particularly those in the United Kingdom, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) issued the following statement:

“NIAC is deeply disturbed by reports that the Iranian government is threatening reporters of Persian-language news outlets and their families. We believe in the free flow of information and strongly condemn any intimidation tactics against journalists aimed at suppressing this basic principle. The Iranian government must abide by its international human rights obligations, cease its assault on the press at home and abroad, and free all those arrested for their beliefs and political activism.”