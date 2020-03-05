A Maximum Pressure Exit Strategy: Can the U.S. Save the Iran Nuclear Deal Before it’s Too Late?

Since President Trump withdrew and violated the Iran nuclear deal, tensions with Iran have risen dramatically. The U.S. and Iran have moved to the edge of war twice in recent months, including following the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Iran has halted compliance with limits under the nuclear accord, growing its stockpile of enriched uranium and threatening to walk out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty if UN sanctions snap back. Additionally, hardliners have increasingly exerted control over Iranian policy, dominating parliamentary elections in February amid mass disqualifications and historically low turnout.

Can the Trump administration recognize the blowback of its maximum pressure policy and reverse course? Could the U.S. return to compliance with the nuclear accord? If so, how could the U.S. maximize its opening with Iran? Join us on Thursday, March 26th for an expert panel and report release on the Trump administration’s Iran policy and how it can be fixed.

Thursday, March 26th, 2020

12:00 – 1:00 PM

Hart Senate Office Building 902



Lunch will be provided. RSVP required using the form below.

A copy of the report will be provided to all attendees.

*Particularly for those guests who are not Hill staffers, please allow sufficient time to get through security.

Speakers Include: