Digital Organizer

Washington, DC

Full Time, Exempt

The Digital Organizer is responsible for leading and managing NIAC’s digital advocacy and assisting with communications including member emails, online actions, website, social media, videos, graphics, and other online and printed materials. The Digital Organizer will also responsible for managing the digital engagement of volunteers. The Digital Organizer ensures that all digital content is created and executed in line with the organizations’ brand. They work with the National Organizing Director and senior leadership to devise and implement NIAC’s overarching digital advocacy strategy. The Digital Organizer reports to the Organizing Director and will work very closely with all staff and directors. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Visibility and Brand

Support the Communications Director in strengthening NIAC’s brand and visibility, while also increasing reach and building membership.

Help manage NIAC’s web and social media presence, including the website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Medium accounts.

Assist in designing collateral materials for various departments (e.g. event flyers, email design, event invitations, etc.)

Ensure that all digital materials adhere to NIAC’s brand and image and fits into the organization’s overarching communications and brand strategy.

Digital Content

Design, create, and send out NIAC’s bi-weekly newsletter and Iran Unfiltered digest.

Design and coordinate emails in consultation with the appropriate department using EveryAction.

Publish and disseminate NIAC’s content on the website and social media accounts, in coordination with the Communications Department, utilizing best practices to maximize distribution, reach, and engagement.

Digital Engagement & Outreach

Track, analyze, and report on the effectiveness of NIAC’s online engagement campaigns, with the aim of boosting engagement and conversions, helping lead digital fundraising campaigns, and optimizing lead generation

Devise and execute digital and social media strategies for campaigns and organizational events, including fundraisers, advocacy efforts, social events, and conferences

Coordinate volunteers to execute digital advocacy campaigns. This includes social media, Hustle text, and call campaigns

Manage an online listserv of volunteers

General Support

Oversee organizing interns

Providing general digital communications support to all Directors as needed

Desired Experience:

Four plus years of digital communications and marketing experience.

Undergraduate degree. Marketing, communications, English, journalism, political science, international relations, or a related field preferred.

Experience with HTML, Google Analytics, Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, and WordPress

Familiarity with CRM platforms like EveryAction preferred.

Experience with graphic design and multimedia production, including video, strongly preferred.

Experience with digital advocacy campaigns preferred

Familiarity with NIAC’s mission, the political landscape, and the Iranian-American community preferred

Persian language knowledge a plus

Qualities that will thrive in this position:

Strong self-starter, entrepreneurial, creative; eager to present new, bold ideas and solutions

Willing to do what it takes to get a high quality, polished project done; low ego, high focus on quality, open to honest feedback and collaboration

Hard worker, can do flexible hours and manage his/her time independently; understands that changing the nature of U.S-Iran relations and strengthening Iranian Americans’ voice doesn’t always happen between 9 and 5

Strong attention to detail, while being able to think strategically and understand the larger vision

Works effectively independently and in a team environment

Self-motivated, enthusiastic, and creative

Ability to manage multiple daily deadlines and multiple assignments

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to lead, influence, and work across departments

To Apply: Interested candidates should send a cover letter with salary requirements and resume to Nicole Ataei at nataei@niacouncil.org with the subject line “Digital Organizer.”

Salary & Benefits

Salary is commensurate with experience. Fortune 100-style benefits include:

Generous health, dental, vision, long-term disability, and life insurance plans

15 days of annual paid leave and 12 paid holidays

401k with 2% company match

Additional benefits through TotalSource benefits partner include: training opportunities, corporate discounts, and Employee Assistance Program

About NIAC

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the voice of Iranian Americans and promoting greater understanding between the American and Iranian people. We accomplish our mission through expert research and analysis, civic and policy education, and community building.

We are the 501(c)3 sister organization of NIAC Action, the grassroots, civic action organization committed to building political power for the Iranian-American community to advance peace and diplomacy with Iran, secure equitable immigration policies, and protect the civil rights of all Americans.