2020 NIAC INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is accepting internship applications to work with our team at our Washington, D.C. office. Standard internships are full-time, unpaid positions for a duration of ten (10) weeks with exceptions possible for applicants who plan to be enrolled in classes during the internship. NIAC will assist in helping students receive course credit for their internship.

About NIAC

NIAC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to building political power, advancing peace and diplomacy, securing equitable immigration policies, spotlighting human rights, and protecting the civil rights of all Americans. We accomplish our mission by supplying the resources, knowledge, and tools to enable greater civic participation by Iranian Americans and informed decision-making by lawmakers.

NIAC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Responsibilities

Interns work with NIAC staff on a host of activities, including advocacy, community outreach, and organizational administration. Responsibilities vary depending on NIAC’s current initiatives, the skill set of the intern, and organizational needs. The range of responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Monitor and research Congressional activities

Attend and summarize Congressional hearings and policy briefings around Washington, DC

Draft analyses and action alerts on issues related to foreign policy, immigration and civil rights

Write articles for NIAC’s website or publication at appropriate outlets

Assist with program implementation, database management, community outreach, event planning, logistical support for organizational and member activities

Applicants with strong creative skills may assist with graphic design, upkeep and enhancements to NIAC’s website, and/or producing short videos that educate the community and/or highlight NIAC activities

Applicants who are fluent in Persian may assist with translating news from Iran for NIAC’s blog, translating NIAC materials to Persian, and maintaining NIAC’s Persian language website

Assisting with general administrative duties

Qualifications

NIAC seeks individuals with a wide range of skills who are highly motivated to support NIAC’s mission and work.

Basic Qualifications:

Current Undergraduate/Graduate student or recent graduate

Outstanding written and oral communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Experience or demonstrated interest in the Iranian-American community, international relations, political science, public policy, civil rights, immigration, law, public relations, social media strategies, marketing, journalism, and/or graphic design

Self-motivating and highly versatile

Additional Qualifications:

Experience with Congress advocacy campaigns and/or grassroots organizations

Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, WordPress, and/or other multimedia production tools

Experience or interest in fundraising, donor sponsorships, and development

Experience with day-to-day administrative work

Fluency in Persian (Farsi)

How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and a short writing sample to Keaton at kquinn@niacouncil.org

In your cover letter, please specify how many hours you are able to work per week and what your desired start and end dates are. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, starting on March 2, 2020, and the program will run for approximately ten (10) weeks.

Dates may vary depending on availability.

Write the following in the subject of your email: NIAC Internship [insert your name]